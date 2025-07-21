James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH and PEPE, realizing a profit of $538,500 By: PANews 2025/07/21 08:25

PANews reported on July 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, whale James Wynn has closed his long positions in ETH (25x leverage) and PEPE (10x leverage), realizing a profit of US$538,500. James also opened a long position in DOGE with 10x leverage.