Cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Kaito, Avalanche, Pi Network

Following a breakout week that pushed the total crypto market cap above $4 trillion, investors are bracing for a high-stakes stretch driven by corporate earnings, geopolitical trade moves, and the impending token unlocks.

With Bitcoin at record highs and altcoins like Kaito, Avalanche, and Pi Network facing critical technical and supply moments, the coming days could set the tone for crypto’s next leg—whether it’s consolidation or continuation.

The main catalyst for the crypto and stock markets this week will be earnings from some of the biggest US companies, including Google, Tesla, IBM, and Microsoft.

Crypto prices will also react to any progress on trade as the August 1 deadline nears. Trump’s letters to trading partners like South Korea and the European Union placed a deadline of August 1.

If a deal is not reached by then, the US will put a large tariff on these countries. Therefore, it is likely that some of these countries will work to reach a deal to prevent these hefty tariffs.

Exchange-traded fund (ETF) inflows and increased corporate accumulation will also influence the crypto market. Some of the top cryptocurrencies to watch are Kaito (KAITO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Pi Network (PI).

Kaito

Kaito is a top cryptocurrency project that is best known for its Yield Attention Protocols or yaps. It is a system used by its AI platform to quantify and reward users for their engagement on tokens on social media platforms.

Kaito also runs a large platform that enables users to search and track any tickers and narratives in the crypto industry.

Its $KAITO token will be in the spotlight this week as it unlocks tokens worth over $13.94 million, representing 3.50% of its float. The network will continue unlocking more tokens until 2028 as it has a circulating supply of 241 million tokens against a maximum limit of 1 billion.

Kaito token may plunge this week as it has formed a bearish flag and a rising wedge pattern, as the chart below shows.

Avalanche

Avalanche token has been in a strong bull run in the past few days, moving from a low of $15.73 in June to $24.70 today. This surge will be put to test this week as the network unlocks tokens worth $41.1 million, representing 0.4% of the float.

AVAX has already unlocked 325 million tokens, meaning that 35 million are yet to be released. Unless of a protocol vote, the final Avalanche tokens will be unlocked in 2030.

The AVAX token unlock comes at a time when it is slowly nearing the crucial resistance level at $26.76, the neckline of the double-bottom pattern at $15. A move above that level will indicate further gains in the near term.

Pi Network

Pi Network will be a cryptocurrency to watch this week for its technicals. The chart below shows that it has crashed in the past few months, even as the crypto market bull run continued.

Pi Network is now approaching the crucial support level at $0.4087, where it has formed a double-bottom pattern. A move below that level will invalidate the double bottom and point to further downside.

On the positive side, it has also formed a giant falling wedge pattern, which may trigger further gains this week. If this happens, the coin may jump to $1 this week.

The other top cryptocurrencies this week will be Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and XRP, as their ETF inflows jump. Additionally, these tokens will react to a potential announcement by Trump on allowing retirement fund investments in crypto.