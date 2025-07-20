The White Whale made nearly $30 million in profits from long ETH and SOL in the past week By: PANews 2025/07/20 23:38

WHITE $0.0002117 -1.44% SOL $209.25 +5.87% ETH $4,247.63 +2.22%

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the giant whale "The White Whale" used 4 wallets to go long on ETH and SOL on HyperLiquid in the past week and made a profit of nearly 30 million US dollars.