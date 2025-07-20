Ethereum rose to its highest level since December last year, and more than 75,000 cryptocurrency positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours By: PANews 2025/07/20 23:04

PANews reported on July 20 that after Bitcoin surged, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies also began to surge. As of press time, Ethereum rose above $3,760 per coin, the first time since December last year. Data shows that in the past 24 hours, the total amount of cryptocurrency liquidations exceeded $200 million, with more than 75,000 liquidations.