A whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago By: PANews 2025/07/20 21:39

ETH $4,236.15 +2.46%

According to PANews on July 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, a whale spent 50 million USDT to buy 13,462 ETH four hours ago, with an average purchase price of US$3,715.