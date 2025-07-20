Michael Saylor once again releases Strategy Bitcoin holdings tracking information, and may disclose the increase in holdings next week By: PANews 2025/07/20 20:17

PANews reported on July 20 that Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), once again released information about Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings tracking on the X platform. He wrote: “ Stay Humble. Stack Sats. ” Usually, he would disclose Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings data the next day after releasing relevant information.