AguilaTrades closed its short positions of 6,832 ETH and 1,134 BTC 1 hour ago, with a loss of $1.1 million By: PANews 2025/07/20 17:07

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the whale AguilaTrades closed his short positions of 6,832 ETH (US$25.15 million) and 1,134 BTC (US$134 million) 1 hour ago, with a loss of US$1.1 million. He still holds a large number of ETH short positions, about 50,000 ETH (US$186 million), and his current unrealized losses exceed US$7 million.