James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order By: PANews 2025/07/20 17:14

USDC $0.999 -0.01% WYNN $0.0002829 +4.19% PEPE $0.00000787 +5.49% ORDER $0.2785 +5.69% ETH $4,244.46 +2.50% OPEN $0.0000000105 -2.95%

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, James Wynn deposited 536,573 USDC to HyperLiquid to open a 25x leveraged ETH long order and a 10x leveraged PEPE long order. The current long position is: 3,269 ETH ($12.12 million)

812.16 million kPEPE ($11.28 million)