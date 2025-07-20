El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, with a total holding of 6243.18 BTC By: PANews 2025/07/20 14:45

BTC $115,138.58 +0.02% EL $0.00353 +1.55%

According to PANews on July 20, El Salvador has increased its holdings of 8 bitcoins in the past 7 days. Its current bitcoin holdings have reached 6,243.18, with a total value of US$735 million.