Hacker who stole over $300 million from Coinbase users accumulated 649.62 ETH 9 hours ago By: PANews 2025/07/20 11:46

PANews reported on July 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the hacker who stole more than 300 million US dollars from Coinbase users purchased another 649.62 ETH (2.31 million US dollars) at a price of 3,561 US dollars 9 hours ago.