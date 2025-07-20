Source: U.S. Treasury Secretary Bensont urged Trump not to remove Fed Chairman Powell By: PANews 2025/07/20 10:35

PANews reported on July 20 that according to CCTV News, the reporter learned on the 19th that an informed source said that US Treasury Secretary Benson recently privately advised US President Trump that he should not try to fire Federal Reserve Chairman Powell. Benson believes that apart from the current overall economic factors, Federal Reserve officials have signaled that they may cut interest rates twice before the end of the year. Benson warned that firing Powell could have economic, political and legal consequences. People familiar with the matter said that Benson's remarks differed from the views of other senior officials in the Trump administration.