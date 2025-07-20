After turning $20k into $8m on Solana, traders shift to crypto projected to jump 8000%

Traders who made $8m from SOL shift to LILPEPE, eye 8000% gains.

Crypto traders known for turning a $20,000 investment into $8 million during the Solana (SOL) bull run have now shifted focus. 

The trader reportedly exited SOL after reaching exponential returns and has redirected funds into a project with significant upside potential. According to the latest disclosures, the trader expects the new asset to deliver up to 8000% gains within the next four months. 

Market participants have been tracking this movement, aiming to understand which asset carries such momentum and promise. That asset has now been identified as Little Pepe (LILPEPE).

Little Pepe presale stage 5 raises $6.1m

Little Pepe is a utility-driven memecoin built on an Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. The project incorporates real technical use cases while preserving its memecoin appeal. Built for speed, security, and low transaction costs, Little Pepe is engineered to scale and it carries a zero-tax policy on trades and integrates sniper bot protection to prevent unfair advantages during token launches.

As of now, the project has raised $6,192,657 out of its $6,575,000 Stage 5 cap. The presale has moved from an initial $0.001 in Stage 1 to $0.0014 in the current stage. The next pricing tier, Stage 6, is set at $0.0015. To date, 4,976,897,438 out of 5.25 billion tokens have been sold in this phase.

Little Pepe’s 100 billion token supply is structured to support staking, liquidity, CEX listings, and ecosystem growth. Allocations include 13.5 billion (13.5%) for staking rewards and 30 billion (30%) for chain reserves. 10 billion each for marketing, CEX reserves, and liquidity.

Built for utility: Meme launchpad, DAO, NFTs and more

LILPEPE provides real use cases across several on-chain applications, which is not like other memecoins. The platform integrates DAO voting, giving token holders governance over protocol decisions. A staking mechanism allows users to earn passive rewards. The upcoming meme launchpad will support new meme-based projects across the network.

Future roadmap features include cross-chain compatibility and NFTs. These utilities position Little Pepe as more than just a speculative memecoin. Instead, it operates as the primary fuel for its own Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem.

The blockchain also supports EVM, allowing Ethereum-based tools and smart contracts to function without modification. Security and speed are core features of the network, as emphasized during its ongoing rollout.

$777,000 giveaway running during presale

Little Pepe has rolled out a promotion of a giveaway of $777,000. There will be ten winners who will equally get $77,000 worth of LILPEPE. All contributors in the presale are allowed to participate, without a minimum amount of $100. The giveaway will stay open until the presale ends.

The event has spurred greater involvement, which is consistent with the increasing volume of wallets joining the network. It has even assisted in sustaining the momentum of trading during the phases. They started presale on June 10, where every phase of the pricing passed within a short time because of the high demand in the community.

Little Pepe is notable because it offers memecoin culture and has actual blockchain application. The roadmap shows plans that go beyond staking rewards and DAO governance as it has a meme launchpad of its own and NFT support in the future. 

The project is in Stage 5 with prices set at $0.0014 with more than 6.1 million raised and presale phases going through at a fast pace. Since it has the full Layer 2 infrastructure and future cross-chain exploration, Little Pepe presents a clear growth play in the meme and DeFi categories. Traders who seek high-upside deals now find that LILPEPE is the next thing to monitor.

For more details about Little PEPE, visit the official website.

