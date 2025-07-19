A certain whale's PUMP and LAUNCHCOIN triple leveraged long orders all fell into losses, with a floating loss of more than 3.77 million US dollars

This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale

The post This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential. That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale. It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year. A Real AI System That’s Making People Money Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study. The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year. AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income. At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113%…