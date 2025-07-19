Project X — active in the project with an eye on the drop

- Go to the website and connect your wallet. In the Swap section, exchange tokens:
- Provide liquidity in the Liquidity tab:
3. Claim rewards once a day in the Portfolio section and invite friends.
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Project X is the first-of-its-kind decentralized exchange on HyperEVM.
At the time of writing, the project is running a points program for providing liquidity, trading, and inviting friends.
There is no information about raised investments, but many founders of well-known projects are following the project.
In the guide, let’s take a look at what activities are worth doing in the project with an eye on the drop.
3. Claim rewards once a day in the Portfolio section and invite friends.
There is currently a points program where 1 million points are distributed daily. During the first month, a multiplier applies to the top 100 participants with the most points. More details at the link.
Follow the project’s social media to stay updated on important announcements.
Highlights:
If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | X