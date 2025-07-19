Analysis: Ethereum shorts face "punishment", which may help push ETH to $4,000, a year-to-date high By: PANews 2025/07/19 20:15

PUSH $0.02834 +0.35% MAY $0.03115 +2.09% SOON $1.0225 +13.96% ETH $4,255.97 +2.84%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Kobeissi Letter released the latest analysis showing that ETH/USD may soon reach $4,000, while the current price is $3,553. As the largest altcoin by market value, ETH is punishing short positions at an unprecedented rate, and the market is witnessing one of the largest short squeezes in the history of cryptocurrency. Data analysis shows that if Ethereum rises another 10%, an additional $1 billion in short positions will be liquidated.