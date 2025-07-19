Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $363 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 12 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$363 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$497 million. Currently, IBIT's total historical net inflow has reached US$56.974 billion.

The second is WisdomTree ETF BTCW, with a single-day net inflow of US$3.1143 million. Currently, BTCW's total historical net inflow has reached US$40.6395 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a daily net outflow of US$81.2873 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$23.506 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.398 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) was 6.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.751 billion.