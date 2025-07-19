The address belonging to Cumberland has increased its holdings by 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours By: PANews 2025/07/19 09:46

ETH $4,260.87 +3.15%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, "the whale who opened a position of 4,076 ETH at an average price of $3,337 the day before yesterday" spent another $11.75 million to add 3,263 ETH in the past 8 hours, with an average price of $3,602. Since June 18, it has hoarded 23,463.3 ETH (about $76.52 million), with an average cost of $3,261, and has now made a floating profit of $6.634 million. This address may belong to Cumberland, and there have been many interactions.