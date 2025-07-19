U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis: The GENIUS Act is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history By: PANews 2025/07/19 09:30

PANews reported on July 19 that U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis tweeted that this (the GENIUS Act) is the most supportive digital asset management bill in U.S. history. Earlier news , US President Trump officially signed the stablecoin-related bill "GENIUS Act".