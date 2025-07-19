Crypto UK calls UK Labour Party's call to ban cryptocurrency political donations an 'attack' By: PANews 2025/07/19 10:27

BAN $0.06033 +4.93%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Decrypt, Labour MP Pat McFadden said that the UK should consider banning cryptocurrency political donations. Just two months ago, Reform UK announced that it would accept cryptocurrency donations, making it the first political party in the UK to accept cryptocurrency donations. Ian Taylor, board advisor to the digital asset advocacy organization Crypto UK, said that Pat McFadden's remarks were "absolutely" a political move aimed at hindering the growing popularity of Reform UK.