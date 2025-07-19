JPMorgan analyst: Regulators outside the U.S. may prefer tokenized bank deposits over stablecoins

By: PANews
2025/07/19 10:07
Union
U$0.00041+0.24%
MAY
MAY$0.03116+2.90%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15074+2.22%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01837+6.61%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to The block, JPMorgan analysts said that regulators outside the United States, including the Bank of England, seem to prefer tokenized bank deposits rather than stablecoins as the two models compete for future status in the digital financial sector. Analysts such as JPMorgan Managing Director Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou cited recent remarks by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey that he prefers banks to offer tokenized deposits rather than issue their own stablecoins. This may indicate a general preference for overseas regulation.

Tokenized deposits are commercial bank deposits recorded on blockchain infrastructure. Analysts note that they retain the protections and backing of traditional deposits, such as deposit insurance, capital requirements, lender of last resort support, and compliance with anti-money laundering/know your customer (AML/KYC) rules, while offering programmability and blockchain interoperability.

Tokenized deposits can be divided into two forms: bearer deposits (transferable, such as stablecoins) and non-bearer deposits (non-transferable, settled at par between banks). Analysts say regulators are more likely to support non-bearer versions of currencies because it helps maintain "monetary money" - a core principle of the financial system that ensures different forms of money can be exchanged at par. On the other hand, bearer tokenized deposits and stablecoins may deviate from their pegs due to market factors such as credit risk or liquidity imbalances. This was evident in past crises involving Terra, FTX and Silicon Valley Bank, they noted.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Discover 3 cryptos with explosive growth potential - Ethereum, Shiba Inu, and MAGAX. Here’s why early investors are eyeing them for 2025.
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.2438+3.73%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00962+3.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 07:45
Share
Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Traders hunting the best crypto to buy now and the best crypto investment in 2025 keep watching doge, yet today’s […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x appeared first on Coindoo.
DOGE
DOGE$0.21603+3.74%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00362+4.92%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 00:39
Share
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto stocks surged with AI market excitement despite prior market sell-off. OpenAI and Broadcom's chip deal influenced renewed investor optimism effectively. Continue Reading:Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0896+5.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 03:58
Share

Trending News

More

Top 3 Cryptos That Could Turn $100 Into $5,000 in 2025 – Including This Meme-to-Earn Token’s Game-Changing Potential

Dogecoin Price Prediction For 2025, As Analysts Call Pepeto The Next 100x

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Kalshi has partnered with Pyth Network to stream real-time event data across 100+ blockchains

SON DAKİKA: FED Başkanı Jerome Powell, Faiz Kararı Sonrası Konuşuyor – CANLI