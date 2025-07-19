David Sack: The GENIUS Act will replace outdated payment methods with a new blockchain-based payment system By: PANews 2025/07/19 09:44

WHITE $0.0002113 -0.93% TRUMP $6.56 +5.68% HOUSE $0.006583 +0.64% ACT $0.02506 +7.00%

PANews reported on July 19 that David Sacks, the White House's director of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, tweeted, "President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, which establishes a legal framework for stablecoins. This bill will unlock the United States' dominance in the cryptocurrency industry by establishing clear rules and reversing the "prosecution-style regulation" model of the past four years. It will replace outdated payment methods with a revolutionary new payment system based on blockchain. In addition, it will expand the dollar's global dominance by creating a globally universal digital dollar."