AguilaTrades opened short positions on BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million

PANews reported on July 19 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, AguilaTrades currently has short positions in BTC and ETH, with a total value of approximately $294 million.
ETH 15x leverage short order: holding 50,000 ETH (about 176 million US dollars), opening price 3586.79 US dollars, floating profit of about 2.674 million US dollars;
BTC 20x leverage short order: holding 1,000 BTC (approximately US$118 million), opening price of US$117,807.3, and floating loss of approximately US$173,000.
