Crypto Leaders See GENIUS Act as Turning Point for Regulation

Key Takeaways: U.S. House has passed the GENIUS Act, establishing federal stablecoin regulations.

Executives from Ondo, Bitpanda, and Gluwa cite rising institutional confidence.

Regulatory clarity may shape how infrastructure and securities laws intersect globally.

Executives from Ondo Finance, Bitpanda, and Gluwa say the passage of key crypto regulations, including the GENIUS Act in the U.S. House, represents a shift in the policy environment for digital assets.

According to statements shared with Cryptonews.com on July 16, Ian De Bode, Chief Strategy Officer at Ondo Finance, said the bill represents “the beginning of a new regulatory era,” citing bipartisan cooperation and increased institutional readiness.

GENIUS Act Interpreted by Executives

“The clearer the rules, the faster adoption will follow,” he said, adding that legal clarity has long been the key obstacle to full institutional participation.

De Bode noted that Patrick McHenry, Vice Chair of Ondo and former Chair of the House Financial Services Committee, has played a role in advancing policy.

“His presence alongside President Trump at today’s GENIUS Act signing underscores the significance of this moment – not just for policy, but for the broader digital asset industry,” De Bode said.

Bitpanda Deputy CEO Lukas Enzersdorfer-Konrad said that regulatory movement in Washington is shaping investor sentiment.

“This breakthrough is fuelling broad market optimism in BTC, as we’ve seen from the recent all-time high, and now for altcoins,” he said. He emphasized the renewed interest in altcoins like XRP and DOGE and said, “broad rallies need confidence.”

Tae Oh, CEO of Gluwa, focused on the stablecoin provision in the GENIUS Act. “By establishing the first federal framework for USD-pegged stablecoins, this development signals a strong commitment to responsible innovation, consumer protection, and long-term industry growth,” he said.

He added that the bill supports future adoption in “payments, DeFi, and financial infrastructure.”

Oh also pointed to the Crypto Market Structure Bill and the upcoming Fed meeting. “Even the slightest hints of a pivot in policy could significantly impact risk assets,” he said.

Evolving Regulatory Environment in Crypto Space

Some industry analysts view the GENIUS Act’s passage as part of a larger trend toward regulatory convergence across major economies.

The European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and similar efforts in Asia suggest that lawmakers globally are seeking to align digital asset oversight with existing financial systems, reducing regulatory arbitrage and improving cross-border compatibility.

At the same time, the regulation exposes a divide between countries that treat crypto primarily through securities law enforcement and those that treat it through financial infrastructure reform. The ability of jurisdictions to define clear supervisory roles across banking, securities, and commodities may determine how effectively they integrate blockchain-based systems into their economies.

