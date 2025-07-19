Trump signs stablecoin bill into law

By: PANews
2025/07/19 03:48
Chainbase
C$0.1244+7.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.581+6.74%

Trump signs stablecoin bill into law

Several C-suite executives from cryptocurrency companies attended the Friday event, some of whom directly contributed to Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.584+6.38%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01625-3.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citigroup plans to launch its long-awaited crypto custody service in 2026, after spending nearly three years quietly building it. Biswarup Chatterjee, the bank’s global head of partnerships and innovation, said the project is moving forward as Wall Street deepens its involvement in crypto. “We have various kinds of explorations,” Chatterjee said, adding that Citi aims […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1509+2.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 03:20
Share
Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

TLDR Amundi is launching a Bitcoin product to meet rising institutional demand in Europe. The new Bitcoin ETN by Amundi will offer regulated exposure to cryptocurrency. Amundi aims to diversify portfolios with Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Europe’s asset managers, like Amundi, are expanding digital asset offerings. Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with €2.3 [...] The post Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002637-1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.007695+8.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 03:07
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events