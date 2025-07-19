dYdX Snaps Up Telegram Trading App That Hit $1B Volume in Under a Year

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/19 03:25
Threshold
T$0.01377+2.83%
CROSS
CROSS$0.14034+1.09%
SuperRare
RARE$0.03965+5.98%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00119-7.75%
RWAX
APP$0.001435-10.25%
dYdX
DYDX$0.3903+4.35%

Key Takeaways:

  • dYdX has acquired Telegram-native app Pocket Protector.
  • Co-founders Eddie Zhang and Kaiser Kinbote will join dYdX as President and Head of Growth.
  • Messaging-integrated trading is emerging as a frictionless gateway to DeFi, especially in markets with limited access to desktop platforms.

dYdX has acquired Pocket Protector, a Telegram-native trading app, to expand its product suite and accelerate growth.

According to a statement published by dYdX founder Antonio Juliano on July 16, Pocket Protector’s team will join dYdX Trading Inc. as part of the deal, including co-founders Eddie Zhang and Kaiser Kinbote, who will take on the roles of President and Head of Growth, respectively.

Pocket Protector’s Developers to Join dYdX

The acquisition follows the rapid growth of Pocket Protector’s app, which drew 50,000 users and reached $1 billion in annualized trading volume in under a year.

“Eddie will help lead our core team’s day-to-day execution and drive our broader product and go-to-market strategy,” Juliano wrote. “Kaiser will focus on growth, bringing clarity to what matters, and pushing us to operate faster and smarter.”

Pocket Protector’s core features, including Telegram-based perps and spot trading, will be incorporated into dYdX’s main platform. Juliano said the team is already working to adapt parts of the bot’s functionality.

A four-person engineering team at Pocket Protector will also be integrated into dYdX’s product and engineering divisions.

Juliano credited Zhang’s experience leading early Messenger development at Meta and launching consumer-facing products with shaping his decision. “He has strong product instincts, a track record of execution, and a rare ability to zoom between strategy and details,” he wrote.

From Infrastructure to Users

dYdX has now positioned itself to scale beyond early infrastructure-building into user-facing expansion. “We’re no longer just proving the idea, we’re scaling it,” Juliano said.

He added that dYdX is hiring across research and engineering roles to support the product roadmap.

“Since then, we’ve spent years focused on 0→1,” he wrote. “Now is the moment to go from 1→n: delivering exceptional user experience, expanding the product surface area, and building the best exchange in crypto.”

Telegram-native interfaces are gaining traction across Solana and Ethereum ecosystems, where lightweight apps allow onboarding without browser-based friction. In the meantime, exchanges may increasingly compete not just on liquidity and fees but on interface flexibility, user flow, and community retention.

Integrating social tools into core trading infrastructure could become a differentiator in retail market share, especially in regions where messaging apps serve as primary financial access points.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are there regulatory implications for exchanges operating through social platforms?

Yes, integrating with global messaging platforms could raise jurisdictional challenges around financial communication, user verification, and cross-border compliance.

What makes social trading tools competitive in user retention?

Features like in-app alerts, shared strategies, and group trading discussions create embedded communities, increasing user engagement and reducing churn.

Could this trend extend beyond Telegram?

Yes. Similar models may expand into WhatsApp or other high-usage chat platforms, provided technical integration and local compliance frameworks align.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Prior to Donald Trump’s influence, cryptocurrency companies primarily encountered the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) through legal battles. Under the leadership of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the lack of clear guidance from the commission bred a climate of apprehension, leaving businesses in a perplexed state.Continue Reading:Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.584+6.38%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01625-3.04%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 04:08
Share
Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citigroup plans to launch its long-awaited crypto custody service in 2026, after spending nearly three years quietly building it. Biswarup Chatterjee, the bank’s global head of partnerships and innovation, said the project is moving forward as Wall Street deepens its involvement in crypto. “We have various kinds of explorations,” Chatterjee said, adding that Citi aims […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1509+2.86%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 03:20
Share
Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

TLDR Amundi is launching a Bitcoin product to meet rising institutional demand in Europe. The new Bitcoin ETN by Amundi will offer regulated exposure to cryptocurrency. Amundi aims to diversify portfolios with Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Europe’s asset managers, like Amundi, are expanding digital asset offerings. Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with €2.3 [...] The post Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002637-1.16%
Wink
LIKE$0.007695+8.39%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 03:07
Share

Trending News

More

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

UK FCA Plans to Waive Some Rules for Crypto Companies: FT

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events