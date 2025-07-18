American Express CEO: Stablecoin is more like an investment tool and will not replace legal currency By: PANews 2025/07/18 21:27

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, the CEO of American Express said that stablecoins are more like an investment tool and will not replace legal tender.