Fed Governor Waller: Private sector employment concerns drive calls for rate cuts

By: PANews
2025/07/18 20:43

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Jinshi, Fed Governor Waller said that concerns about private sector hiring prompted him to call on the Fed to cut interest rates this month. "The private sector is not doing as well as everyone thought," Waller said in an interview on Friday. The June employment report released in early July showed that although the unemployment rate fell, private sector job growth slowed sharply and wage growth also slowed. However, Waller declined to say whether he would disagree if other policymakers decided not to cut interest rates when they meet in Washington on July 29-30.

In addition, Waller said that he would be happy to serve as the chairman of the Federal Reserve if Trump invited him, but no contact has been made yet.

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citigroup plans to launch its long-awaited crypto custody service in 2026, after spending nearly three years quietly building it. Biswarup Chatterjee, the bank's global head of partnerships and innovation, said the project is moving forward as Wall Street deepens its involvement in crypto. "We have various kinds of explorations," Chatterjee said, adding that Citi aims […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15148+3.06%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 03:20
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$24.94+4.57%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,629.08+0.59%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086--%
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Thumzup Drops $2M on Dogecoin, Doubles Down With DogeHash Mining Buy

Thumzup Drops $2M on Dogecoin, Doubles Down With DogeHash Mining Buy

TLDR: Thumzup acquired 7.5 million DOGE for ~$2 million at an average price of $0.2665 per token. The DOGE purchase follows Thumzup's $50 million stock offering in August, priced at $10 per share. Thumzup plans to acquire DogeHash, a Dogecoin mining operation with 2,500 rigs plus 1,000 more units on order. Dogecoin ETFs are expected [...] The post Thumzup Drops $2M on Dogecoin, Doubles Down With DogeHash Mining Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.005712+15.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02484-4.42%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00964+2.55%
Blockonomi2025/09/19 00:37
