Charles Schwab CEO: Will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH in the next 12 months By: PANews 2025/07/18 21:26

PANews reported on July 18 that according to market news, Charles Schwab CEO Rick Wurster said that the platform will provide spot trading of BTC and ETH within the next 12 months.