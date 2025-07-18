BlackRock already holds 5.6% of US-listed company KULR Technology By: PANews 2025/07/18 20:46

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, KULR Technology, a US-listed company, announced that BlackRock has acquired a 5.6% stake in KULR. According to previous news , as of July 9, KULR Technology's total bitcoin holdings reached 1,021.