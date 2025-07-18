Listed company DigitalX increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 425.1 bitcoins

By: PANews
2025/07/18 19:07

PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, Australian crypto asset management company DigitalX (ASX code: DCC, OTCQB code: DGGXF) DigitalX announced that it has increased its holdings by 57.5 bitcoins. The company currently holds 425.1 bitcoins, worth $78.2 million.

