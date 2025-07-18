Coinsilium, a listed company, increased its holdings by approximately 10.25 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 112 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/18 18:01

NOW $0.00362 +5.23%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to an official announcement, the British listed company Coinsilium Group announced an increase of 10.25 bitcoins, and its total holdings now reach 112 BTC.