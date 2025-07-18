TAO Synergies, a listed company, spends $10 million to buy TAO tokens as reserves By: PANews 2025/07/18 18:09

TAO $432.24 +10.14%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to PR Newswire, TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) announced that as of July 17, 2025, it has spent $10 million to purchase 29,899 TAO tokens at an average price of approximately $334 per token in accordance with the company's digital asset reserve strategy for Bittensor's native token TAO. TAO Synergies has now become the world's largest publicly listed pure TAO token holder.