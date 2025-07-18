Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions By: PANews 2025/07/18 18:25

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer of Pump.fun, is currently being held in a London prison awaiting trial for violating bail conditions. The Canadian developer previously admitted to abuse of power, fraud and transfer of criminal property - he worked at Pump.fun for six weeks and embezzled about $2 million. But at the sentencing hearing in October last year, he suddenly asked to withdraw his plea agreement, causing his legal team to withdraw from the case. Dunn moved from London to Liverpool without authorization during his bail, violating the electronic anklet monitoring regulations and was detained in June.