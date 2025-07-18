Former Pump.fun senior developer Jarett Dunn jailed in London for violating bail conditions

By: PANews
2025/07/18 18:25
FUNToken
FUN$0.005622+6.63%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.004232-5.47%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Decrypt, Jarett Dunn, a former senior developer of Pump.fun, is currently being held in a London prison awaiting trial for violating bail conditions. The Canadian developer previously admitted to abuse of power, fraud and transfer of criminal property - he worked at Pump.fun for six weeks and embezzled about $2 million. But at the sentencing hearing in October last year, he suddenly asked to withdraw his plea agreement, causing his legal team to withdraw from the case. Dunn moved from London to Liverpool without authorization during his bail, violating the electronic anklet monitoring regulations and was detained in June.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$24.87+4.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,469.86+0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001869+0.59%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000785+2.88%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/14 02:45
Share
MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

It signals renewed institutional appetite as miner selling cools.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,469.86+0.21%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

Tether’s Ardoino Predicts ‘Bitcoin and Gold Will Outlast Any Other Currency’

A senior White House official told reporters they are working to make a deal for TikTok