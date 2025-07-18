AI project Sapien establishes foundation and reveals native token name $SAPIEN

PANews reported on July 18 that AI data collection company Sapien announced the establishment of the non-profit entity Sapien Foundation, which is responsible for maintaining the development of the ecosystem and the token $SAPIEN. The foundation will focus on infrastructure construction, governance guidance and protocol openness, and encourage users to contribute knowledge and receive rewards. $SAPIEN adopts a proof-of-stake mechanism to reward high-quality contributions and punish bad behavior, ensuring that the ecosystem is transparent, fair and community-driven.
Earlier news, AI data collection company Sapien completed a $10.5 million seed round of financing, led by Variant .