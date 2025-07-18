Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun raises $2 million

By: PANews
2025/07/18 17:00
PANews reported on July 18 that according to official news, the Web3 fantasy football game Football.Fun announced the completion of US$2 million in financing, led by 6th Man Ventures (6MV), with participation from Devmons, Zee Prime Capital, Sfermion and The Operating Group.

According to reports, Football.Fun is a Web3 fantasy football platform where player cards can be traded like meme coins. Users can form teams through player card packs, participate in tournaments, and trade player shares through a dynamic market based on AMM.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/14 02:45
It signals renewed institutional appetite as miner selling cools.
Coinstats2025/10/14 02:00
