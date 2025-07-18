Alchemy Pay releases Alchemy Chain white paper to promote the development of stablecoin payments By: PANews 2025/07/18 16:55

PANews reported on July 18 that Alchemy Pay released the Alchemy Chain white paper, clarifying its technical architecture and strategic direction as a dedicated blockchain for stablecoin payments. Alchemy Chain focuses on stablecoin settlement and interoperability, aims to improve cross-border payment efficiency, and supports liquidity aggregation and real-time currency conversion of mainstream and local stablecoins. In the future, it will announce the progress of mainnet development and ecological incentive plans to promote the construction of global payment infrastructure.