The Ethereum Foundation development team transferred another 1,000 ETH internally By: PANews 2025/07/18 17:07

ETH $4,259.8 +2.77%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the Ethereum Foundation development team once again internally transferred 1,000 ETH (worth $3.6 million) to the EF2 address 0xc061...0B6d. The address currently holds 8,000 ETH (worth $29 million).