US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC

The United States has adopted legislative initiatives on cryptocurrencies — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC.

The GENIUS Act was sent to Trump for his signature.

It will go down in US history as the first crypto law.

Solidus Labs commented that the GENIUS Act ushers in an era of transparent and secure digital finance.

In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once:

“Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins” (GENIUS Act);

“Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY Act);

“Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

In particular, the GENIUS Act, which creates a regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, was supported by 308 congressmen, 122 were against, while 102 Democrats voted in favor.

According to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, the document is already on its way to US President Donald Trump for his signature. It will be the first major crypto regulation law in the country’s history.

At the same time, the CLARITY Act, which defines the legal status of crypto assets, was passed by a vote of 294 to 134, with 78 Democrats, which is twice the support for a similar project last year, FIT21.

Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act, which prohibits the US Federal Reserve from independently issuing central bank digital currency (CBDC), passed by a narrow margin: 219 votes in favor, 210 against, with only two Democrats supporting the initiative.

Delphine Forma, Head of Policy Europe at Solidus Labs, called the vote a landmark in a commentary for Incrypted:

According to her, the GENIUS Act is a key step towards:

“Defining the relationship between stablecoins — the most widely adopted digital asset to date — and the banking system”;

“Establishing robust consumer protection, market integrity, and financial crime guardrails, leveraging blockchain transparency for smarter, less intrusive oversight”;

“Ushering in a new era of tokenized assets and on-chain finance that is safer, more inclusive, and more efficient.”

The signing ceremony of the GENIUS Act is scheduled for 18 July at the White House and will be a “happy ending to Cryptocurrency Week,” as Terrett described the event.

In addition, Incrypted received a comment from Nikita Murenko, Managing Partner of Murenko, Kuryavyy and Partners, in which he emphasized that the US is changing its approach: instead of lawsuits by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto companies, clear, fair, and future-oriented rules of the game are being formed.

According to him, the GENIUS Act opens the door to tokenization of assets, creates potential explosive market growth through the legitimization of stablecoins, stimulates the arrival of institutional capital, and strengthens the role of the dollar in the global digital financial infrastructure.

At the same time, Mr. Murenko named the main consequences of the CLARITY Act approval as follows:

increased market liquidity and the possibility of IPOs;

attracting large players (such as BlackRock);

reduction of conflicts with the SEC;

synergy with MiCA in the EU, but with a more flexible US approach.



He believes that for Ukrainian startups, this is a window of opportunity, with access to the US market, venture capital, and the need to adapt legislation.

Regarding the Anti-CBDC Act, Murenko sees the law’s impact as protecting decentralization, stimulating projects on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, a model for countries like Ukraine, and a direct alternative to the EU and China’s CBDC policies.

It is expected that other bills will also receive further support in the Senate or as part of other legislative initiatives.

We would like to remind you that on the eve of the final vote, the House of Representatives initially failed a procedural vote, but later approved the relevant decision.