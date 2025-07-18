Backpack launches FTX debt marketplace for claim holders

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/18 15:04
Portal
PORTAL$0,03252+%7,00
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0003469+%7,59
Octavia
VIA$0,0159-%5,35

Backpack, the crypto exchange founded by former FTX insiders, has launched a new portal to help FTX creditors sell their debt claims directly to interested third-party buyers. 

The announcement was made on July 18 via a post on Backpack’s Chinese X account, where the company described the initiative as a “non-profit, neutral” service aimed at supporting the wider crypto community impacted by the 2022 FTX collapse.

The new platform offers a one-stop process for claim holders, including identity verification, claim validation, offer confirmation, and final settlement, all completed within the Backpack interface. Backpack stated that it will not charge any fees and will not profit from the service.

The goal is to offer a smoother path to liquidity for FTX users who are still waiting for compensation nearly three years after the exchange’s bankruptcy filing.

The portal is especially significant for FTX users in restricted regions such as China and Russia. Together, these users have about $470 million in claims, of which $380 million is from Chinese users alone. 

Recovery has been hampered by the delays or complete exclusion of many of these claims from FTX’s official bankruptcy procedure. By providing a direct sales channel between verified institutional buyers and claim holders, Backpack’s platform seeks to bridge that gap.

Users are urged to carefully consider the opportunity. According to Backpack, holders who wait for official estate distributions may eventually receive larger payouts, so selling debt claims may involve opportunity costs. The business stressed that involvement is entirely optional and ought to be determined by individual financial judgement.

Backpack’s history is closely tied to FTX. When FTX collapsed in November 2022, Backpack, which was co-founded by former Alameda Research engineer Armani Ferrante and former FTX general counsel Can Sun, lost $14.5 million, or roughly 88% of its operating funds. 

Since then, the team has prioritized openness by putting in place daily proof-of-reserves updates and more robust security measures for all of its products.

In January 2025, Backpack acquired FTX EU for $32.7 million, gaining control of its MiFID II license and taking responsibility for processing €53 million in approved creditor repayments. That purchase has generated some controversy.

The FTX bankruptcy estate has disputed the deal’s legality, arguing that FTX EU’s assets were improperly transferred and warning that Backpack’s repayment plan might not be legally binding.

Despite the ongoing dispute, Backpack maintains that its acquisition was approved by Cyprus regulators and remains independent of the main FTX bankruptcy process. It began verifying user identities in April and initiated withdrawals in May for eligible EU creditors.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn’t just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital’s Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Chainbase
C$0,12326+%5,82
DAR Open Network
D$0,02507+%6,00
Threshold
T$0,01376+%2,07
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:27
Share
Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Memecoin
MEME$0,00187+%0,59
Pepe
PEPE$0,00000788+%3,27
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/14 02:45
Share
MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

It signals renewed institutional appetite as miner selling cools.
Bitcoin
BTC$115.821,4+%1,00
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 02:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

Tether’s Ardoino Predicts ‘Bitcoin and Gold Will Outlast Any Other Currency’

Fed Day Dry Powder: Cryptoquant Analyst Tracks $7.6B Stablecoin Pile on Exchanges