Nasdaq-listed miner BTC Digital to swap Bitcoin for Ethereum in treasury overhaul

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/18 14:04
BTC Digital, a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining firm listed on Nasdaq, has announced a complete overhaul of its treasury strategy by converting all current and future Bitcoin holdings into Ethereum.

According to a recent announcement, the company views Ethereum not only as a core asset but also as the operational foundation for its long-term growth, pivoting away from its traditional mining-focused business model.

As part of the move, BTC Digital has secured $6 million in new financing and added a $1 million position in Ether. The firm plans to use these funds to accelerate ETH accumulation, with a target to build reserves worth tens of millions of dollars by the end of the year.

In addition to liquidating its Bitcoin holdings, the company aims to transition into what it describes as a “production-asset-driven digital-asset operator,” the firm said. This includes launching ETH-backed yield pools and participating in Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and stablecoin infrastructure projects.

Rationalizing the company’s decision, CEO Siguang Peng said Ethereum has become the “premier platform” for DeFi, tokenized assets, and scalable smart contracts.

“By centering our digital-asset strategy on Ethereum,” Peng said, “BTCT is creating a robust framework for long-term value creation, diversified yield sources, and innovative financial products.”

Among other initiatives, BTC Digital plans to roll out an ETH staking program. Yield generated would be reinvested to compound reserve growth, further supporting BTCT’s treasury base. Additionally, the company intends to forge partnerships across the Ethereum ecosystem, including with layer-2 networks, NFT platforms, and stablecoin issuers.

Ethereum’s appeal as a treasury asset

BTC Digital is positioning ETH not just as a store of value but as a yield-generating asset to enhance shareholder returns. The company believes that this model, rooted in active on-chain participation, offers a better risk-reward profile than passive Bitcoin holdings.

And it’s not just BTC Digital, over the past months, several public companies have embraced Ethereum as a treasury asset. 

According to NoOnes CEO, Ray Youssef, Ethereum’s growing presence in the real-world asset tokenization market has significantly boosted its appeal as a corporate treasury asset. 

With over $5 billion in tokenized treasuries and RWAs now managed on Ethereum, Youssef told crypto.news that the network is “becoming the de facto layer for compliant, on-chain finance.”

The ability to generate yield through native staking, combined with a deflationary fee structure, makes ETH a compoundable asset with dual financial utility.

Gaming company SharpLink, for example, acquired over 280,000 ETH, temporarily becoming the world’s largest corporate holder of Ethereum. Nearly all of its holdings are staked, generating steady on-chain returns.

However, just days later, BitMine Immersion Technologies acquired approximately 300,657 ETH and, in doing so, established itself as the largest corporate Ethereum holder to date, with its reserve valued at over $1 billion.

Meanwhile, GameSquare, which owns FaZe Clan and operates one of North America’s largest gaming networks, has raised over $90 million to fund Ethereum accumulation and staking.

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

The post Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor and a group of crypto executives met in Washington, D.C. yesterday to push for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill (the BITCOIN Act), which would see the U.S. acquire up to 1M $BTC over five years. With Bitcoin being positioned yet again as a cornerstone of national monetary policy, many investors are turning their eyes to projects that lean into this narrative – altcoins, meme coins, and presales that could ride on the same wave. Read on for three of the best crypto projects that seem especially well‐suited to benefit from this macro shift:  Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix. These projects stand out for having a strong use case and high adoption potential, especially given the push for a U.S. Bitcoin reserve.   Why the Bitcoin Reserve Bill Matters for Crypto Markets The strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill could mark a turning point for the U.S. approach to digital assets. The proposal would see America build a long-term Bitcoin reserve by acquiring up to one million $BTC over five years. To make this happen, lawmakers are exploring creative funding methods such as revaluing old gold certificates. The plan also leans on confiscated Bitcoin already held by the government, worth an estimated $15–20B. This isn't just a headline for policy wonks. It signals that Bitcoin is moving from the margins into the core of financial strategy. Industry figures like Michael Saylor, Senator Cynthia Lummis, and Marathon Digital's Fred Thiel are all backing the bill. They see Bitcoin not just as an investment, but as a hedge against systemic risks. For the wider crypto market, this opens the door for projects tied to Bitcoin and the infrastructure that supports it. 1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into More Than Just Digital Gold The U.S. may soon treat Bitcoin as…
Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
MARA holdings 'buys the dip' with another 400 BTC purchase

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

It signals renewed institutional appetite as miner selling cools.
