The total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeds $4 trillion, and the market value of stablecoins exceeds $266 billion

By: PANews
2025/07/18 11:10

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Coingecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies on the entire network has exceeded 4 trillion US dollars, of which Bitcoin's share has dropped to 59.8% and Ethereum's share has slightly increased to 10.9%. The total market value of stablecoins has exceeded 266 billion US dollars, of which the market value of US dollar stablecoins is 261.8 billion US dollars.

