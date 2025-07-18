U.S. House of Representatives passes three cryptocurrency bills

PANews reported on July 18 that on Thursday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed three cryptocurrency-related legislations, namely the CLARITY Act, the GENIUS Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. The CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act will be sent to the Senate for deliberation. The GENIUS Act is expected to be signed into law by Trump on Friday.
It is reported that the voting result of the CLARITY Act was: 294 votes in favor and 134 votes against. 78 Democratic members voted in favor, and 134 votes against were all from Democratic members.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.