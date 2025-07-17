Semler Scientific, a listed company, increased its holdings by 210 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 4,846 BTC

By: PANews
2025/07/17 20:48
Bitcoin
BTC$114,848.51+0.92%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Semler Scientific, a US-listed company, spent US$25 million to increase its holdings of 210 BTC and currently holds a total of 4,846 BTC.

Wormhole introduces W Token 2.0, featuring upgraded tokenomics, a strategic Wormhole Reserve, and a 4% base yield, aiming to optimize ecosystem growth and align incentives. Wormhole has announced a significant upgrade to its native token, unveiling the W Token 2.0. This upgrade introduces new tokenomics including the establishment of a Wormhole Reserve, a 4% base yield, and an optimized unlock schedule, marking a pivotal development in the ecosystem, according to Wormhole. The W Token Evolution Launched in October 2020, Wormhole's W token has been central to the platform's mission of creating a connected internet economy. The latest upgrade aims to enhance the token's utility across more than 40 blockchains. With a capped supply of 10 billion, the W token supports governance, staking, and ecosystem growth, aligning incentives for network security and development. Introducing the Wormhole Reserve The Wormhole Reserve will accumulate value from both onchain and offchain activities, supporting the ecosystem's expansion. As Wormhole adoption grows, the token will capture value through network expansions and ecosystem applications, ensuring that growth is directly reflected in the token's value. 4% Base Yield and Governance Rewards Wormhole 2.0 introduces a 4% base yield for W holders who actively participate in governance. The yield, derived from existing token supplies and protocol revenues, is designed to incentivize active participation without inflating the token supply. Optimized Unlock Schedule Updating its token release schedule, Wormhole replaces annual cliffs with bi-weekly unlocks, starting October 3, 2025. This change aims to reduce market pressure and provide a more stable environment for investors and contributors. The bi-weekly schedule will span over 4.5 years, affecting categories such as Guardian Nodes and Community & Launch.
U.S. Bitcoin ETFs opened for trading with strong momentum, recording billion-dollar trading volumes just minutes after the market opened.
China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-listed financial firm, is negotiating a plan to raise around $600 million in the United States. The funds would support a new investment vehicle focused on BNB accumulation, according to Bloomberg.
