Jump Crypto exchanged about 11,800 stETH for ETH and transferred it out in the past hour, and some of them have been transferred to exchanges By: PANews 2025/07/17 20:32

ETH $4,226.97 +2.53% STETH $4,216.86 +2.38%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Ember, Jump Crypto converted 11,802 stETH (US$40.5 million) into ETH in the past hour and transferred it to the 0xf58...621 address, and has begun to transfer it to exchanges one after another. These ETH Jump Crypto have been stored for a long time, and they come from the 120,000 ETH they "hacked" back from the Wormhole hacker in February 2023. A lot of them have been sold before, and now it is estimated that there are 28,000 left.