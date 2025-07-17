Crypto Week survives scare as House members scramble to advance procedural motion in a 217–212 vote

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/17 13:10
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,006584+%5,76
WINK
WIN$0,00004263+%2,59
  • House lawmakers passed a procedural motion to move several crypto bills to the floor for deliberation after hours of debate.
  • The development follows a dispute among Republican lawmakers over the merging of the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills.
  • The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could receive a floor vote on Thursday after the Anti-CBDC bill was attached to the NDAA Act.

House Republicans scrambled to win over holdouts on Wednesday to pass a procedural motion for several crypto bills by a vote of 217–212. The longest House vote in history, which lasted nearly ten hours, will see the GENIUS and CLARITY bills head to the floor for final passage deliberations on Thursday.

House lawmakers pass procedural motion to keep Crypto Week hopes alive

The House Crypto Week faced a crucial test again on Wednesday after lawmakers scrambled to pass a procedural motion that would allow the GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC Surveillance bills to move forward. After lingering for nearly 10 hours, in what became the longest vote in the House, the procedural motion passed by a vote of 217–212, marking success in Republican efforts to bring the bills to the floor for final passage.

https://x.com/HouseDailyPress/status/1945680877196906923

The success came after most Republicans reversed their previous stance from a "no" to a "yes" within a few hours.

The development shook crypto community members, who had anticipated swift engagement from lawmakers after Tuesday's failed effort.

Through an initial 215–211 vote on Wednesday, lawmakers narrowly approved reconsideration of the procedural motion for the bills, but debates in the House stalled progress on the vote.

The setback came after nine Republicans initially withheld support, pushing for the CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bills to be joined into one. Insiders noted that joining both bills was part of a deal between former President Trump and 12 GOP lawmakers during a meeting late Tuesday. The agreement was expected to secure their backing for the procedural vote.

"It looks like some of the 12 Republicans who voted no yesterday [Tuesday] — but flipped to yes after meeting with Trump last night — did so on the promise that strong anti-CBDC language would be added to CLARITY, since GENIUS isn't open for amendments'" wrote Crypto in America's Eleanor Terret on X.

This comes after lawmakers initially attempted to bring the three crypto bills to the House floor for final deliberation on Tuesday. The attempt failed in a 196-223 vote, with 12 Republicans voting against the motion.

GOP members who initially refused to support the motion cited concerns over a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and the lack of a combined legislative package.

However, efforts to merge the market structure bill with the Anti-CBDC legislation also faced pushback from Republicans who wrote the CLARITY Act. This group expressed that merging the bills could make it difficult for CLARITY to pass, as the inclusion of anti-CBDC language could force Democrats to withdraw their support.

"The authors and a handful of other Financial Services Committee members have made it clear they believe adding anti-CBDC provisions to CLARITY [...] could jeopardize the bipartisan market structure legislation," Terret added.

After several meetings, Rep. Tom Emmer said the Anti-CBDC bill will be added to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

"Attaching our Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to the NDAA will ensure unelected bureaucrats are NEVER allowed to trade Americans' financial privacy for a CCP-style surveillance tool," said Majority Whip Tom Emmer in an X post.

The GENIUS and CLARITY bills could be set for a floor vote as early as Thursday for final passage.

The GENIUS bill specifically targets the regulation of stablecoins, while the CLARITY bill, also known as the market structure bill, aims to provide clear guidance for the broader cryptocurrency market. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill, on the other hand, aims to restrict the Federal Reserve (Fed) from developing, issuing, or using a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) for monetary purposes.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

The post Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 17, 2025 13:57 Wormhole introduces W Token 2.0, featuring upgraded tokenomics, a strategic Wormhole Reserve, and a 4% base yield, aiming to optimize ecosystem growth and align incentives. Wormhole has announced a significant upgrade to its native token, unveiling the W Token 2.0. This upgrade introduces new tokenomics including the establishment of a Wormhole Reserve, a 4% base yield, and an optimized unlock schedule, marking a pivotal development in the ecosystem, according to Wormhole. The W Token Evolution Launched in October 2020, Wormhole’s W token has been central to the platform’s mission of creating a connected internet economy. The latest upgrade aims to enhance the token’s utility across more than 40 blockchains. With a capped supply of 10 billion, the W token supports governance, staking, and ecosystem growth, aligning incentives for network security and development. Introducing the Wormhole Reserve The Wormhole Reserve will accumulate value from both onchain and offchain activities, supporting the ecosystem’s expansion. As Wormhole adoption grows, the token will capture value through network expansions and ecosystem applications, ensuring that growth is directly reflected in the token’s value. 4% Base Yield and Governance Rewards Wormhole 2.0 introduces a 4% base yield for W holders who actively participate in governance. The yield, derived from existing token supplies and protocol revenues, is designed to incentivize active participation without inflating the token supply. Optimized Unlock Schedule Updating its token release schedule, Wormhole replaces annual cliffs with bi-weekly unlocks, starting October 3, 2025. This change aims to reduce market pressure and provide a more stable environment for investors and contributors. The bi-weekly schedule will span over 4.5 years, affecting categories such as Guardian Nodes and Community & Launch. Wormhole’s Future Vision With these upgrades, Wormhole aims to expand its role as…
Wormhole
W$0,0852+%5,69
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00177919+%6,86
Moonveil
MORE$0,02472-%4,92
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:48
Share
Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

U.S. Bitcoin ETFs opened for trading with strong momentum, recording billion-dollar trading volumes just minutes after the market opened.Visit Website
Union
U$0,007114-%5,58
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:12
Share
China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-listed financial firm, is negotiating a plan to raise around $600 million in the United States. The funds would support a new investment vehicle focused on BNB accumulation, according to Bloomberg.Visit Website
Moonveil
MORE$0,02472-%4,92
Binance Coin
BNB$1.274,4-%1,62
CyberKongz
KONG$0,00736+%10,67
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:11
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Crypto News: Synthetix’s Perp DEX Boosts SNX Price by 80% Reaching New Heights