MAG7.ssi index token rose strongly by 5.73%, with an annual return rate exceeding Bitcoin by 6.39%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to the latest market data, while Bitcoin was trading sideways, the spot index token MAG7.ssi launched by SoSoValue Indexes broke through $0.94, with a single-day increase of 5.73%. Combined with the additional $SOSO airdrop incentive for staking MAG7.ssi, the pledger's comprehensive annualized return exceeded 70%.

MAG7.ssi is a passive index token issued by the SoSoValue Indexes protocol on the Base chain. The token is synthesized from the spot of the top seven mainstream cryptocurrencies in terms of market value, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and is built on the original ecological chain and institutional-level underlying asset custody. Combined with the monthly automatic rebalancing mechanism, Mag7.ssi provides investors with a diversified asset allocation solution, effectively diversifies investment risks, and closely tracks the Crypto market to capture excess returns.

Current on-chain data shows that the total locked value (TVL) of the SoSoValue Indexes protocol has reached US$200 million, and the number of on-chain index token holders exceeds 400,000.