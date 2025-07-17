Ripple developers propose draft XRPL token metadata standard to improve discoverability and interoperability

By: PANews
2025/07/17 20:07
ELIS
XLS$0.001964+3.31%
XRP
XRP$2.5935+2.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00942+1.50%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04798-0.68%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, RippleX developers proposed the metadata standard draft XLS-0089d for multi-purpose tokens (MPT) on XRP Ledger (XRPL). The proposal aims to improve the discoverability and interoperability of multi-purpose tokens in wallets and block browsers by standardizing basic information fields such as token names, codes, and issuers. The plan adopts the principle of voluntary participation, retains the flexibility of the 1024-byte metadata field, and recommends adding structured data such as asset categories (such as RWA, DeFi, etc.) and icon links. The developer emphasized that the standard is fully backward compatible, and tokens that are not adopted can still circulate normally. Analysts believe that if widely adopted, it will significantly improve the integration experience of cross-chain bridges and institutional wallets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.19535+3.78%
Gravity
G$0.008156+1.97%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03364-3.47%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share
Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

U.S. Bitcoin ETFs opened for trading with strong momentum, recording billion-dollar trading volumes just minutes after the market opened.Visit Website
Union
U$0.0071-5.33%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:12
Share
China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-listed financial firm, is negotiating a plan to raise around $600 million in the United States. The funds would support a new investment vehicle focused on BNB accumulation, according to Bloomberg.Visit Website
Moonveil
MORE$0.0248-4.17%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,271.76-1.86%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00735+10.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:11
Share

Trending News

More

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Crypto News: Synthetix’s Perp DEX Boosts SNX Price by 80% Reaching New Heights