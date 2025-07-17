Cumberland transfers 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, equivalent to about $152 million By: PANews 2025/07/17 19:38

ETH $4,180.81 +0.95%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert data, half an hour ago, cryptocurrency market maker Cumberland transferred 44,000 ETH to Coinbase Institutional, worth approximately US$152 million.