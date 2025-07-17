Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc plans to buy $2.7 million worth of Bitcoin as a financial reserve in July By: PANews 2025/07/17 18:59

T $0.0135 +1.04%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to an official announcement, Japanese nail salon operator Convano Inc (6574.T) has officially launched its Bitcoin financial strategy and plans to purchase 400 million yen (about 2.7 million US dollars) worth of BTC in July. The company has set up a dedicated "Bitcoin Strategy Office" led by Director Taiyo Azuma.