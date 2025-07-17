SEC: Merging SEC and CFTC is not a priority at this time By: PANews 2025/07/17 19:21

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated that merging the SEC and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is not a top priority at this time. Earlier news, the Chairman of the US SEC expressed support for the merger of the SEC and the CFTC.